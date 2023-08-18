The Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Christian Yelich and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Heaney has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 12 1.1 3 1 1 1 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 6.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Astros Jul. 26 5.0 4 3 3 3 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 5.0 5 4 4 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 78 RBI (141 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .282/.353/.472 on the season.

Semien will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 114 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .256/.337/.511 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 130 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashing .286/.372/.460 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 92 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .222/.299/.398 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

