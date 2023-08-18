The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .232 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks.

In 27 of 63 games this season (42.9%) Lopez has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 11 games this season (17.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.9%.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 29 .273 AVG .260 .273 OBP .311 .273 SLG .354 0 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 12 3/0 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings