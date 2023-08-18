On Friday, Nate Lowe (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 130 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

In 74.2% of his 120 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (11.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 45 games this season (37.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .293 AVG .260 .374 OBP .358 .498 SLG .390 28 XBH 21 10 HR 4 41 RBI 22 63/30 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings