Josh Smith vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 13 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .210 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 43.1% of his games this season (25 of 58), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).
Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.169
|AVG
|.238
|.310
|OBP
|.347
|.254
|SLG
|.393
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.
