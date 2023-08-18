Braves vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 18
The Atlanta Braves (78-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-57) square off on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (13-4, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb (6-4, 3.62 ERA).
Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (13-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (6-4, 3.62 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (13-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .213.
- He has 14 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Strider has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
- Cobb heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cobb has put up 15 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
- The 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.373), and 41st in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
