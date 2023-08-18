On Friday, August 18 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (78-42) host the San Francisco Giants (64-57) at Truist Park in the series opener. Spencer Strider will get the nod for the Braves, while Alex Cobb will take the hill for the Giants.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+180). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (13-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (6-4, 3.62 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 107 times and won 70, or 65.4%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 23-9 (winning 71.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Giants this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Giants have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

