Borna Coric's run in the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem, North Carolina has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo. With +250 odds, Coric is the current favorite to take home the trophy from Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Coric at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Coric's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 (at 6:30 PM ET), Coric will play Cerundolo, after getting past Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the previous round.

Coric has current moneyline odds of -450 to win his next matchup against Cerundolo.

Coric Stats

Coric is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 victory over No. 94-ranked Mmoh in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Coric is 21-20 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Coric is 12-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Coric has played 41 matches and 25.7 games per match.

In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, Coric has played 24.3 games per match.

Coric, over the past year, has won 79.3% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Coric has claimed 16% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.

