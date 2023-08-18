On Friday, Austin Riley (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Riley has gotten a hit in 85 of 120 games this year (70.8%), including 41 multi-hit games (34.2%).

He has homered in 22.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (39.2%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (17.5%).

In 64 of 120 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .309 AVG .256 .369 OBP .314 .575 SLG .463 31 XBH 23 15 HR 14 39 RBI 39 62/22 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings