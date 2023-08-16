Travis d'Arnaud vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (18 of 50), with more than one RBI eight times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 50 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.227
|AVG
|.282
|.314
|OBP
|.325
|.467
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|14/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez (2-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .176 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.