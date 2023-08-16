Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Angels on August 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-5) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 21st, 1.177 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|5
|3
|6
|2
|at Astros
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|6
|3
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|4.1
|8
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 29 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 78 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.354/.472 on the season.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two triples, a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 114 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .258/.340/.516 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has put up 134 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.405/.657 on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.
- He's slashed .243/.303/.434 so far this year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
