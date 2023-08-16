As they go for the series sweep, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-48) will match up against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (59-62) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+145). A 9-run total is set for the contest.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (2-9, 5.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 50, or 64.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 21-7 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Angels have come away with 23 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -165 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.