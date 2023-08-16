How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will see Reid Detmers starting for the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 169 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .273 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (691 total runs).
- The Rangers are second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.209).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gray has nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Scott Alexander
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|W 9-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ryne Nelson
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
