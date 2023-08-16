The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .290.

Garver is batting .438 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Garver has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 48), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has driven home a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 20 .284 AVG .299 .352 OBP .390 .505 SLG .493 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 16 RBI 15 34/10 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings