Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .277 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.
- Murphy enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (53 of 83), with multiple hits 20 times (24.1%).
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33 games this season (39.8%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (47.0%), including 11 multi-run games (13.3%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.284
|AVG
|.270
|.371
|OBP
|.386
|.520
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|35
|42/17
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has an 8.06 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .332 against him.
