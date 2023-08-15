Two of the league's best power hitters face off when the Texas Rangers (71-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-61) play at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday. Adolis Garcia has 30 homers (sixth in league) for the Rangers, and Shohei Ohtani ranks second with 41 round-trippers for the Angels.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-10) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-8) will take the ball for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (7-10, 3.38 ERA) vs Giolito - LAA (7-8, 4.37 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (7-10) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .252 in 23 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Montgomery has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

During 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.

Giolito is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 24 appearances this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).

