Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Lucas Giolito on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (49-28).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Texas has a 25-8 record (winning 75.8% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Texas has played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-54-7).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-20 30-28 30-18 41-29 48-36 23-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.