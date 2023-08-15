Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 35th in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333.

In 68 of 102 games this year (66.7%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 21 of them (20.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .255 AVG .231 .333 OBP .298 .516 SLG .430 22 XBH 17 13 HR 10 28 RBI 29 47/22 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings