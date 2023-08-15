Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .346 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 81.6% of his 76 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 20 games this year (26.3%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 48.7% of his games this season, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|32
|.367
|AVG
|.321
|.436
|OBP
|.369
|.716
|SLG
|.562
|33
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|29
|32/22
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Angels will send Giolito (7-8) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.