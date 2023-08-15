How to Watch the Braves vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Yankees Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 229 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .504 slugging percentage this season, racking up 454 extra-base hits.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.
- Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (695 total).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Elder enters the matchup with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Elder has put up 20 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.