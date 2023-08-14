The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.442 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .995, fueled by an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .574. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

In 76.1% of his games this season (89 of 117), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 51 of those games (43.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 24 games this season (20.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

In 63.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .341 AVG .333 .438 OBP .407 .590 SLG .560 29 XBH 28 12 HR 14 34 RBI 37 34/37 K/BB 33/26 26 SB 29

