Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (70-48) versus the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on August 14.
The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 4.10 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 48 (63.2%) of those contests.
- Texas is 17-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 672.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|W 6-1
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|L 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
|August 11
|@ Giants
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
|August 12
|@ Giants
|W 9-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Wade Miley
