Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (70-48) versus the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on August 14.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 4.10 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rangers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 48 (63.2%) of those contests.

Texas is 17-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 672.

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule