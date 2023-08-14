Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (70-48) versus the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on August 14.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 4.10 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
  • The Rangers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 48 (63.2%) of those contests.
  • Texas is 17-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.
  • Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 672.
  • The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 8 @ Athletics W 6-1 Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
August 9 @ Athletics L 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
August 11 @ Giants W 2-1 Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
August 12 @ Giants W 9-3 Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
August 13 @ Giants L 3-2 Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
August 14 Angels - Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
August 15 Angels - Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
August 16 Angels - Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
August 18 Brewers - Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
August 19 Brewers - Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
August 20 Brewers - Max Scherzer vs Wade Miley

