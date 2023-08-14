Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .279 with 65 walks and 74 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 58th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 87 of 117 games this year (74.4%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (28.2%).
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (12.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45 games this year (38.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.298
|AVG
|.260
|.382
|OBP
|.358
|.511
|SLG
|.390
|27
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|60/30
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (6-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
