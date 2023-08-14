Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .857 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on August 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .348 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

In 81.3% of his 75 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this season (49.3%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (22.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 38 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 32 .370 AVG .321 .437 OBP .369 .721 SLG .562 32 XBH 19 13 HR 7 39 RBI 29 30/21 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

