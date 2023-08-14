Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (113) this season while batting .259 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 49 games this year (42.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (50.4%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .299 AVG .221 .381 OBP .296 .636 SLG .396 32 XBH 21 20 HR 9 53 RBI 36 56/25 K/BB 73/25 2 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings