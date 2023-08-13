The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Marcus Semien among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 6-11 in those contests.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 116 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 30-27 30-17 40-29 48-35 22-11

