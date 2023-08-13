Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (87 of 116), with multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 116), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.382
|OBP
|.364
|.511
|SLG
|.396
|27
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|60/30
|K/BB
|54/35
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Webb will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
