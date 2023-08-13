Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .266 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 63 of 102 games this season (61.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.260
|.312
|OBP
|.302
|.466
|SLG
|.393
|18
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|26
|44/9
|K/BB
|41/13
|6
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Webb (9-9) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
