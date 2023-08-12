Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 81 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (27.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), with two or more runs nine times (11.1%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.232
|.297
|OBP
|.323
|.364
|SLG
|.401
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|39/15
|K/BB
|37/18
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
