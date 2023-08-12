When the San Francisco Giants (62-54) and Texas Rangers (69-47) match up at Oracle Park on Saturday, August 12, Alex Cobb will get the nod for the Giants, while the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney to the mound. The game will start at 9:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-115). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.14 ERA)

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 31 (51.7%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 31-29 record (winning 51.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rangers have come away with 17 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rangers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.