Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (69-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-54) at Oracle Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET on August 12.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Rangers' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 12-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.7 runs per game (661 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule