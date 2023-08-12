Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Corey Seager (.854 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .348 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 80.8% of his games this season (59 of 73), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (39.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 26.0% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Seager has driven home a run in 36 games this year (49.3%), including more than one RBI in 21.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 50.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|30
|.370
|AVG
|.320
|.437
|OBP
|.367
|.721
|SLG
|.555
|32
|XBH
|18
|13
|HR
|6
|39
|RBI
|27
|30/21
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 121 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.