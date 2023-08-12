Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves play Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 224 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .505 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 443 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (672 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.287).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-4) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 2 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Strider is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb

