Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 81 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of them.

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had an RBI in 22 games this year (27.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .225 AVG .232 .297 OBP .323 .364 SLG .401 10 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 39/15 K/BB 37/18 0 SB 0

