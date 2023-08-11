How to Watch the Rangers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Giants Player Props
|Rangers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Giants Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Texas' .463 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (659 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.225).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (7-5) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Gray enters the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Home
|Jon Gray
|George Soriano
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|JP Sears
|8/9/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Austin Pruitt
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Scott Alexander
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Shohei Ohtani
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.