Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nate Lowe (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 85 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.298
|AVG
|.261
|.382
|OBP
|.365
|.511
|SLG
|.385
|27
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|3
|41
|RBI
|21
|60/30
|K/BB
|50/35
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 119 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Alexander (6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed zero innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 40 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
