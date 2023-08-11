Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .272 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- In 65.9% of his 44 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|.270
|AVG
|.276
|.330
|OBP
|.382
|.483
|SLG
|.448
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|33/8
|K/BB
|15/10
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw zero innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 40 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
