The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .214 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Smith has had a hit in 23 of 55 games this season (41.8%), including multiple hits four times (7.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 30.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .169 AVG .250 .310 OBP .365 .254 SLG .431 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 1

