Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on August 11, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (10-10) for his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- In 22 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.86), 60th in WHIP (1.439), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|4.1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 154 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 53 stolen bases.
- He has a .340/.422/.585 slash line so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 40 home runs, 73 walks and 101 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .267/.375/.604 slash line on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has recorded 89 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .227/.321/.533 so far this year.
- Alonso has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|9
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .246/.333/.469 slash line on the year.
- Lindor has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.