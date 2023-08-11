Friday's contest at Citi Field has the Atlanta Braves (72-41) going head to head against the New York Mets (52-62) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-10) for the Braves and Tylor Megill (6-5) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 64 (64%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 32-12, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 64.9% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 644.

The Braves have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule