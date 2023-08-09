Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (68-46) and Oakland Athletics (32-82) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:37 PM ET on August 9.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (7-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Austin Pruitt (2-6, 3.35 ERA).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 47, or 63.5%, of those games.

Texas is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (659) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule