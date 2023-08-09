The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .719 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .302.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Arcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this season (61 of 90), with at least two hits 27 times (30.0%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Arcia has driven home a run in 28 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more runs 11 times (12.2%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .317 AVG .286 .374 OBP .339 .494 SLG .435 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 25 RBI 17 34/13 K/BB 30/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings