Bryan Reynolds and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves meet at PNC Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Fried Stats

The Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3 at Padres Apr. 17 5.0 4 0 0 4 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 53 bases.

He's slashing .339/.422/.587 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 112 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 70 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .267/.373/.602 slash line so far this season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with a double, six home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.333/.458 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .258/.380/.396 slash line on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0

