Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on August 9, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves meet at PNC Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -179)
Fried Stats
- The Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Fried has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 23
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Padres
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 53 bases.
- He's slashing .339/.422/.587 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 112 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 70 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .267/.373/.602 slash line so far this season.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with a double, six home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.333/.458 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .258/.380/.396 slash line on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.