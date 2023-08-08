After hitting .208 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Sam Huff and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Huff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sam Huff At The Plate

  • Huff is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Huff has picked up a hit in four games this season (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
.364 AVG .105
.417 OBP .150
.455 SLG .263
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.82).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.