Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +190 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -250 +190 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover each time.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 46-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63% of those games).

Texas has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 71.4% chance to win.

In the 112 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-50-7).

The Rangers have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 8-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 27-26 30-16 37-29 47-34 20-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.