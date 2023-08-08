Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (67-46) and the Oakland Athletics (32-81) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on August 8.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (10-4) for the Rangers and JP Sears (2-8) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Rangers have won 46 out of the 73 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 6-1 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 653 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule