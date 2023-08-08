Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 46th in slugging.
- In 74.3% of his 113 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Semien has driven in a run in 49 games this season (43.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 67 games this season (59.3%), including 17 multi-run games (15.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.289
|AVG
|.268
|.357
|OBP
|.344
|.492
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|38
|28/27
|K/BB
|40/25
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.82 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.