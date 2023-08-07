Player props are listed for Marcus Semien and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Dunning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 57th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 2 7.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2 vs. Rays Jul. 17 7.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 9 5.2 7 4 4 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 130 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.350/.469 on the season.

Semien will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 23 doubles, 29 home runs, 46 walks and 89 RBI (110 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .266/.343/.533 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 3-for-3 2 2 2 10 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped 44 bases.

He has a .258/.310/.328 slash line on the season.

Ruiz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .242/.331/.467 slash line so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.