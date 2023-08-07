Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Athletics on August 7, 2023
Player props are listed for Marcus Semien and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Dunning Stats
- The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Dunning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 57th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|7.2
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
|at Padres
|Jul. 28
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|3.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 130 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.350/.469 on the season.
- Semien will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 23 doubles, 29 home runs, 46 walks and 89 RBI (110 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .266/.343/.533 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|3-for-3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped 44 bases.
- He has a .258/.310/.328 slash line on the season.
- Ruiz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .242/.331/.467 slash line so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
