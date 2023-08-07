Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (66-46) will visit Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (32-80) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, August 7, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 45, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 9-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (81.8% winning percentage).

Texas has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 32, or 29.1%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won seven of 41 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 5th 2nd Win AL West -144 - 1st

