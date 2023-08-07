Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Cubs.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (109) this season while batting .264 with 61 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294 with three homers.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven home a run in 52 games this season (47.7%), including more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 13 occasions..
- He has scored in 56.9% of his games this season (62 of 109), with two or more runs 20 times (18.3%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.288
|AVG
|.239
|.389
|OBP
|.349
|.679
|SLG
|.527
|36
|XBH
|25
|23
|HR
|16
|56
|RBI
|41
|61/35
|K/BB
|65/33
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
