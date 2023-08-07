Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Marlins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers during his last outings.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 84 of 112 games this season (75.0%), including 37 multi-hit games (33.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 112), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (43.8%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 67 games this year (59.8%), including 17 multi-run games (15.2%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.357
|OBP
|.343
|.492
|SLG
|.443
|28
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|38
|28/27
|K/BB
|40/23
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
